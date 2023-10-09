Odd-even parking restrictions in Grand Rapids begin Nov. 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Seasonal parking restrictions take effect throughout much of Grand Rapids in three weeks.

The city says odd-even parking laws begin Wednesday, Nov. 1. The law is meant to help snowplows and street sweepers clear the roads during the fall and winter months.

Streets designated for odd-even parking have signs posted nearby.

“We need the community’s help as we work to clear streets of leaves and other tree debris that naturally fall into the road,” says Public Works Director John Gorney. “Following the parking restrictions allows us to effectively clean the streets and ensures we don’t have flooded streets this winter due to clogged catch basins.”

While the law is in effect, it is forbidden to park on the odd-numbered sides of streets on even-numbered days between 1 a.m. and 6 p.m. The reverse is the case on odd-numbered days. Failure to abide by these rules may result in a parking ticket.

City of Grand Rapids

Parking may be prohibited on some of the city’s narrower streets.

Report odd-even parking violations online, using the “grcity 311” app or by calling 616-456-3000 or 311.

View a map of the city’s seasonal parking restrictions on their website.

Odd-even parking laws end April 1 at 11:59 p.m.

