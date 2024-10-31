Odd-even parking restriction takes effect Friday in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Odd-even parking laws begin Friday in Grand Rapids.

As a reminder, parking is allowed on the side of the street with even-numbered addresses on even-numbered days. Park on street sides with odd-numbered addresses on odd-numbered days.

Remember to “think ahead before bed” to ensure your car is parked on the correct side.

The law is in place to help city vehicles plow and sweep the streets throughout fall and winter.

Odd-even parking restrictions will remain in effect through April 1.

