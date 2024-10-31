Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Odd-even parking restriction takes effect Friday in Grand Rapids

odd even parking
Scripps/ City of Grand Rapids
odd even parking
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Odd-even parking laws begin Friday in Grand Rapids.

As a reminder, parking is allowed on the side of the street with even-numbered addresses on even-numbered days. Park on street sides with odd-numbered addresses on odd-numbered days.

Remember to “think ahead before bed” to ensure your car is parked on the correct side.

The law is in place to help city vehicles plow and sweep the streets throughout fall and winter.

Odd-even parking restrictions will remain in effect through April 1.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
America-Votes-2024_1200x1200.jpg

The latest election news is on FOX 17