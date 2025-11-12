O CHRISTMAS TREE: Grand Rapids' annual Christmas Tree arrives downtown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Grand Rapids this week, with the installation of the annual Christmas Tree on Wednesday morning.

The 37-foot Concolor Fir comes from Watson's Tree Farm in Lake City, MI, and will be decorated with 40-50,000 lights when it's completed. But don't expect to see those shining until after the city's Santa Parade on Saturday, November 22nd.

Even though it will be quite the site to see, for safety reasons the public is being asked not to congregate to view the installation onsite, where a crane and boom lift will be used to hoist and secure the tree into position.

This year's tree sponsors are Charlie and Elizabeth Secchia and Family, Rockford, and the City of Grand Rapids.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube