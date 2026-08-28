GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

Taneka and Carrie McIntosh are grieving the loss of 18-year-old Antwone "Madiez" Goodman Jr., who was shot and killed on Aug. 6. It is the second time the family has lost a son and grandson to gun violence.

"Now our smile is turned upside down, and that's all we got left is memories," Carrie said.

Taneka Mcintosh Taneka and Madiez hugging.

Taneka, Madiez's mom, described the moment she learned her son had been shot.

"I screamed out the door from work and drove to where his phone located," she said. "It just replays and replays and replays in my head every day. Like once they finally told me it was my son, I kind of blacked out."

Madiez had just turned 18 in June and had recently graduated from Kellogsville High School. His family remembered him as someone with a bright future ahead of him.

WXMI Madiez and graduated from Kelloggsville High school make in May.

"He was smart, athletic, beautiful smile, funny, just overall the perfect person," Taneka said.

"Lovable," she added. "That smile, just his personality, just being him."

His grandmother, Carrie McIntosh, remembered the little moments they shared together.

"He was funny. Loved to dance around. He loved for me to make him pancakes," Carrie said.

Taneka Mcintosh Madiez had just turned 18 in June, celebrating with friends and family.

Taneka said her son was determined to build a life for himself.

"He was a hard worker, he was going somewhere. He was trying to be something. And these people just came and took his life away for nothing," she said.

WATCH:Now our smile is turned upside down': Grand Rapids family mourns teen, demands answers

'Now our smile is turned upside down': Grand Rapids family mourns teen, demands answers

The grief is not new for the McIntosh family. Taneka lost another son, Deon, in a shooting 6 years ago. She described the similarities between the two losses.

"Probably the same thing, wrong place, wrong time. I was at my cousin's house, somebody shot her house up, and my son end up getting shot. Same person, loving, respectful, a dad that spent time with his kids, a father, not a dad, a father," Taneka said.

Taneka Mcintosh Deon was shot and killed six years ago, his case still remains unsolved.

The family is still waiting for answers in both cases. Taneka had a message for those responsible.

"They out here killing people that's loved dearly. They don't know what they doing to people, moms and friends and family," she said. "This is so senseless. These people need to start thinking about what they doing before they do it."

WXMI The two brothers were both killed in separate acts of gun violence.

For Taneka and Carrie, the pain of losing two family members to gun violence has left a permanent mark.

"That's a part of us gone. We'll never be happy again. We already unhappy because of Deon. But we had one left to make us happy. They'll at least put a smile on our face, and now took him from us," Carrie said.

The family is offering rewards for any information that could lead to an arrest in Madiez's or Dion's killings. Anyone with information can contact Taneka directly or reach out to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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