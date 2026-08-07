1 killed, 1 critically injured in double shooting on Grand Rapids' northeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a double shooting on the city's northeast side that left 1 person dead and another fighting for their life.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at Mason Street NE and Plymouth Avenue, just south of Plymouth Christian School. Officers arrived to find two people inside a silver SUV. One was dead at the scene. First responders rushed the other person to the hospital.

A neighbor said they heard around 15 shots.

Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Joe Trigg said investigators are actively working to identify and locate the shooter.

"We have great detectives here that do a great job of investigating the incident, and I want people to be accountable for their actions, right? So this is a senseless act that didn't need to happen, and you know our investigators are working around the clock to find the person or persons that are involved. So and they won't stop till they do," Trigg said.

WITNESS

This is the ninth fatal shooting in Grand Rapids this year.

Trigg said the department is committed to finding whoever pulled the trigger.

"If it's going to turn out to be some senseless act, it angers me, you know. And I think of what we can do as an agency to try to limit these senseless acts, and what we can do as a community," Trigg said.

GRAND RAPIDS POLICE DEPARTMENT

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Silent Observer.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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