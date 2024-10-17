Noogiefest turns spooky! Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids celebrates Halloween

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids (GCGR) clubhouse is ready for all the ghosts and ghouls, thanks to their dedicated volunteers.

Join them October 26, 1-3:15 p.m. for Halloween Noogiefest—a special event featuring fun activities and an appearance by escape artist, magician, and comedian, Michael Griffin at 2:30!

Wear your best costume but, please, leave any weapons and masks it may include at home.

Halloween Noogiefest will feature fun for all ages, professional pumpkin carving demonstrations, and raffles!

Check out the Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids website for more!

