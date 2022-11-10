Non-profit coffee shop comes to Veterans Memorial Park, aims to support veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A historic building in Veterans Memorial Park will be getting some purposeful updates, as the City of Grand Rapids begins work on a new project that aims to support veterans and elevate their stories.

On Wednesday, the City held a ground-breaking ceremony at the park, located at 22 Sheldon Avenue near the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.

Among the additions to Veterans Memorial Park is a non-profit coffeeshop, one that hopes to offer more than espresso.

According to a statement from the City, the coffeeshop will employ veterans and their spouses, display artwork by veterans, and feature specialty products made by veterans.

Run by HAS HEART, a Michigan-based nonprofit that believes in using art and design to unify communities, the coffeeshop will be a place for veterans to have creative outlets and opportunities to work with other artists.

“Art helped to raise awareness about the struggles of veterans at a time when we were mourning the loss of local Marine CPL Daane DeBoer,” Michael Hyacinthe, HAS HEART cofounder and Navy Seabee veteran said. “Our hope is that the HAS HEART coffee shop can continue to foster healing through the transcendental power of art.”

The City's Parks and Recreations department will help to fund the project, along with other private philanthropic funds. Madcap Coffee will be the main supplier and consultant for the coffee shop.

In a statement, the City reports that the cost of the project will be around $895,000.

60% of that cost comprised of City-required historic work funded by capital improvement funds and parks millage funds. The rest will be funded by donations raised by HAS HEART.

Construction is expected to wrap up in June 2023.

