Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

No one injured in fire at Grand Rapids house

bissel fire 1.JPG
FOX 17
bissel fire 1.JPG
bissel fire 2.JPG
Posted at 10:54 AM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 10:54:43-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews in Grand Rapids responded to a fire at a house Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to a two-family, two-story rental house on Bissel St. NE around 8:40 a.m. for reports of a possible attic fire with smoke and flames visible.

Residents of the home were evacuated while crews worked to put the fire out.

bissel fire 2.JPG

The Red Cross was called to help the displaced residents.

No one was injured, according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered