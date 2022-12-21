No one injured in fire at Grand Rapids house

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Crews in Grand Rapids responded to a fire at a house Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to a two-family, two-story rental house on Bissel St. NE around 8:40 a.m. for reports of a possible attic fire with smoke and flames visible.

Residents of the home were evacuated while crews worked to put the fire out.

FOX 17

The Red Cross was called to help the displaced residents.

No one was injured, according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube