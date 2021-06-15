No injuries reported from fire in GR parking structure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department (GRFD) responded to a fire in a parking structure Tuesday afternoon where no one was believed to be injured.

The firefighters arrived to the parking structure at 1037 Diamond Avenue just before 4 p.m..

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the third level of the garage.

Smoke also entered the building's stairway, but crews quickly deployed ventilation fans to remove the smoke from the building, according to GRFD.

A spokesperson from GRFD said that a few employees from a nearby business deployed fire extinguishers on an engulfed motorcycle.

No one, including those two employees, is believed to have been injured in the fire, according to GRFD.

One bystander told firefightsers that another person had inhaled smoke, but that person could not be located.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.