Nickelback to perform at Van Andel Arena this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nickelback is going on tour this summer and is planning a stop in Grand Rapids.

The rock band will perform at Van Andel Arena on Friday, June 16 as part of the “Get Rollin’ Tour.”

The tour supports Nickelback’s 10th studio album called Get Rollin.

The band will be joined by country music rocker Brantley Gilbert and rising country artist Josh Ross.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. VIP packages which include premium tickets invitations to the pre-show VIP lounge, gifts and more.

The band will also perform in Detroit at Pine Knob Music Theatre on August 13.

