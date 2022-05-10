Newest GRAM exhibit honors local collectors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Art Museum is proud to announce the opening of the Miner S. and Mary Ann Keeler Collection on May 17.

An Extraordinary Legacy: The Miner S. and Mary Ann Keeler Collection features over seventy works of modern and contemporary art, filling three galleries in the downtown museum.

Paintings, sculptures, drawing and prints will be on display, as part of an exhibition that celebrates European masterpieces as well as 19th century American stand-outs.

The collection was named for Miner S. and Mary Ann Keeler, who were committed to art and to the Grand Rapids community. Inspired by an admiration for modern and contemporary art, the Keelers were connected to artists and museums across the country.

Several beloved pieces in the GRAM were donations from the Keelers, who also played a pivotal role in bringing the iconic Calder statue, La Grande Vitesse, to downtown Grand Rapids.

According to the GRAM, An Extraordinary Legacy: The Miner S. and Mary Ann Keeler Collection pays respect to the “transformative gift of art given to GRAM by Miner S. and Mary Ann Keeler between 1976 and 2022.”

The collection will be open to viewing from May 17 to October 8.