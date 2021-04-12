Newaygo man charged with possession of destructive devices

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An announcement today from U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge revealed the arrest of a Newaygo resident with federal offenses including possession of destructive devices and possession of a stolen firearm.

David Robert-Daniel Saylor, Sr. was in possession of two explosives one of which was a “pipe bomb”. Neither one of the explosives were registered to Saylor (federally required by law). Saylor was also charged with possession of a Beretta .22 caliber rifle.

The mentioned charges are punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment each. The firearm and explosives were obtained March 8, 2021. As of now the charges are “accusations” and not “evidence of guilt”.