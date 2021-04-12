Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Newaygo man charged with possession of destructive devices

items.[0].image.alt
Department of Justice
A “Department of Justice” sign is seen on the wall of the US Department of Justice building in Washington, DC on April 18, 2019. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images)
US DOJ
Posted at 5:08 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 17:08:21-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An announcement today from U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge revealed the arrest of a Newaygo resident with federal offenses including possession of destructive devices and possession of a stolen firearm.

David Robert-Daniel Saylor, Sr. was in possession of two explosives one of which was a “pipe bomb”. Neither one of the explosives were registered to Saylor (federally required by law). Saylor was also charged with possession of a Beretta .22 caliber rifle.

The mentioned charges are punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment each. The firearm and explosives were obtained March 8, 2021. As of now the charges are “accusations” and not “evidence of guilt”.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time