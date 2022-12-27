New steak house and sushi restaurant opens in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new steak house and sushi restaurant has opened in downtown Grand Rapids. Nagoya Hibachi Steak House & Sushi is located in the Kendall Building at 16 Monroe Center Street Northeast near the corner of Fulton and Division Avenues.

The restaurant features a menu of Asian cuisine. It also has four hibachi tables, a style of cooking where food is prepared on a heated surface element in the center of the dining table. Guests sit around the table, as food is prepared.

“The hibachi style allows for a very interactive and personal dining experience for our customers,” said owner Tony Lin Sun. “The food is prepared to order and the interaction with the chef makes the experience almost magical.”

Nagoya Hibachi Steak House & Sushi is one of five restaurants that is owned by Sun and his family.

“We are tremendously excited to add this unique restaurant to the downtown district” said Sun. “This will be a new dining option for downtown workers, residents and visitors and will deliver a dining experience not available in this part of the city right now.”

“We’re pleased to see another business open in the downtown area,” said Richard App, Retail Retention and Attraction Specialist for Grand Rapids. “We have a vibrant city with many options for our residents and visitors. According to WalletHub, Grand Rapids was voted one of the Top 25 Foodie Cities in America, and the addition of Nagoya Hibachi Steak House & Sushi will certainly strengthen our position as one of the preeminent food spots around the country.”

More information on Nagoya Hibachi Streak House & Sushi can be found on the restaurant’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube