New sculpture to be displayed by world renowned artist in Downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new sculpture will soon be on display in downtown Grand Rapids.

Artist Jaume Plensa has artwork all over the world including Bangkock, Chicago, London, Montreal and London.

According to Experience GR, Plensa's are typically on public display and the newest Grand Rapids piece will showcase the capacity and beauty of humanity.

“Grand Rapids is increasingly seen as a hub for the arts thanks to Meijer Gardens, ArtPrize, the Calder, Kendall College, the GRAM, and many more,” said Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. “The highly visible placement of this Plensa sculpture in our center city will only further that reputation and continue the tremendous work being done to enhance our city.”

The new stainless steel metal sculpture will be located on the northeast corner of Monroe and Lyon NW.

“The addition of this significant piece by Plensa will further enhance our community’s reputation as an art destination,” said Doug Small, president and CEO of Experience Grand Rapids. “With its prominent location across the street from DeVos Place, it will greet convention attendees and is sure to become a favored photo op destination and a can’t miss stop along downtown art walking tours.”

Experience GR says it will be third Plensa piece in Grand Rapids. The others are located at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

“Jaume Plensa uses beauty to celebrate the diversity of people to create joy and understanding,” said David Hooker, President & CEO of Meijer Gardens. “This beautiful new sculpture joins Plensa’s I, you, she or he… and the soon-to-be dedicated Utopia at Meijer Gardens as iconic artworks showing our community to be a place where all people belong. We are deeply grateful to the DeVos family for this special acquisition for the benefit of all.”

The new piece is being constructed in Barcelona, Spain and is scheduled to be on display this winter.