New Salvation Army thrift store selling items 'By the Pound' starting Feb. 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Salvation Army will soon add a new “By the Pound Outlet” store in Grand Rapids.

The thrift store, which can be found in the lower level of 1491 S. Division Ave., will be an expansion to the organization’s Main Thrift Store, according to the nonprofit.

We’re told all clothing and accessories at the outlet are sold by the pound.

“We are excited for the community to shop our ‘By The Pound’ outlet – offering not only a new space, but a different approach to thrifting,” says Envoy Jacqulynn Idzior with the Salvation Army. “At this store, you will find clothing, linen and accessories at unbeatable prices. This unique shopping experience is designed for those who are truly passionate about scoring the best deals.”

By the Pound Outlet opens Feb. 1. It will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Community members are encouraged to donate lightly used goods, especially clothing, shoes, home goods, appliances, furniture and accessories.

Visit the Salvation Army’s website for more information.

