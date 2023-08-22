New public charter school works to improve K–3 literacy in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Class is in session for the first time at Gerald Dawkins Academy (GDA)!

The public charter school is committed to improving literacy among K–3 students, according to school officials.

GDA is located at 1050 Fisk Rd. SE in Grand Rapids:

We’re told the school offers small class sizes, personalized instruction and more.

“We are so excited for the children and families who are making Gerald Dawkins Academy their choice,” says Principal Mark Frost, who used to teach at Grand Rapids Public Schools. “My Assistant Principal Lacey James and I believe in this literacy-intensive model and have the utmost confidence in the teachers, paraprofessionals, support staff, and volunteers who have been assembled for this awesome opportunity to provide a well-rounded academic experience for our scholars.”

The school, which operates under the authorization of Grand Valley State University, is named after an educator who devoted his life to delivering a robust education to his students, according to GDA.

There’s still time to enroll! Visit GDA’s website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube