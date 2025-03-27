New park to take empty space along Cesar E Chavez Ave

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids released a rendering of a multi-use park that will make a home along Cesar E Chavez Ave, just a short walk north of Martin Luther King Jr St.

Groundbreaking happens at 5 p.m. April 2.

Mayor David LaGrand, City Manager Mark Washington, Parks and Recreation Director David Marquardt, and Habitat for Humanity of Kent County Executive Director Bev Thiel will be there, and remarks from city officials starting at 5:30 p.m.

"The park is designed to reflect the culture, history, and needs of the Roosevelt Park neighborhood and has been part of the redevelopment plan from the beginning, consistent with neighborhood priorities."

—City of Grand Rapids

The space aims to bring an inclusive space for all ages and abilities with sustainable landscaping, enhanced tree coverage, hammock groves, and community gathering areas.

Funding for the $2.3M project is provided by the Michigan Enhancement Grant and the Parks Capital Fund.



Project Partners:

Grandville Avenue Arts & Humanities

Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association

Grand Rapids Public Schools

Viridis Design Group

Aligned Planning

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks

Habitat for Humanity

Dwelling Place

Hispanic Center of West Michigan

Ferris State University

Trinity Health

The park is part of the Plaza Roosevelt Redevelopment Project.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube