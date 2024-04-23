New Grand Rapids budget unveiled; Where is the money being spent?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Tuesday morning Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington unveiled his proposed budget for the 2025 fiscal year.

“This year's budget really focuses on capital and customer service,“ said Washington.

The city commission got their first look at the proposed fiscal plan that includes $690 million in total appropriations, an increase of 8.6 percent from last year. The budget calls for several new construction projects across the city.

Washington says, “A lot of transformational projects that we are funding around building new facilities such as fire stations, training facilities, as well as recreational assets like MLK Park Lodge.”

Washington explains his plan will allow the city to improve services while navigating the challenges of rising material and increased labor costs while still focusing on customer service.

“Some of what we hear is based on customer feedback and surveys. Some of it is through discussions with elected officials in terms of prioritization,” said Washington.

He also says his budget puts an emphasis on what the city commission prioritized in November. That includes hiring more staff and continuing to improve the city’s infrastructure, while maintaining the police and fire budgets at current levels.

“With a growing city, there's often a lot of demands for services. Everyone wants to have good-quality services, the perfect neighborhood, perfect street. And so, this budget helps us take a step in that direction,“ said Washington.

Over the next few weeks there will be four more meetings for the public to share their thoughts on the budget. The vote to adopt this budget will be May 21.

