New GR pop-up shop collecting donations to spread gift of Christmas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meaning in Colors is a Grand Rapids pop-up shop that provides resources to those struggling with personal, academic or professional growth.

Right now, their founder wants to make Christmas more affordable.

"I'm really hoping that we get a lot of donations from this,” says Founder & CEO Iryonna Hogan. “If we don't, I am going to make it happen regardless. And so it's just something that really is on my heart to do."

They've begun collecting donations, working to create pop-up shops along bus routes, and giving parents the gift of free toys, games and essential items.

“That's what we're doing,” says Hogan. “And I'm one of those people when I kind of can imagine it, I see the vision; I'm going for it.”

To sponsor the pop-up shops or make a donation, visit their website.

