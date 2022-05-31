New fitness court coming to Ottawa Hills Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids, Priority Health and the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) announced the opening of an outdoor Priority Health Fitness Court at Ottawa Hills Park Tuesday.

The fitness court will have its official unveiling at a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 8 at 2 p.m.

After the ribbon cutting, community members can join fitness ambassadors in free 15-minute equipment demos and a 45-minute class.

Demos and classes are scheduled June 8 at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

The new fitness court at Ottawa Hills Park (2060 Oakfield Ave. SE) is an open-air wellness center that allows users to leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout.

It was created for adults of all ages and is adaptable for all fitness levels.

New users can download the free Fitness Court App, a coach-in-your-pocket style platform, that transforms the outdoor gym into a digitally supported wellness ecosystem.

The statewide partnership between Priority Health and NFC to expand free access to high-quality workouts and create equitable access to exercise for communities made this launch possible.

“A healthy and active community is core to our mission. Strategic partnerships like this help us continue to bring unique and innovative amenities to our park system,” said David Marquardt, the city’s parks and recreation director.

“We are pleased to partner with the city of Grand Rapids Recreation Department and the National Fitness Campaign to open another Priority Health Fitness Court.

“We believe all people have the right to a healthy life and that’s why we’re committed to investing in the community to help reduce barriers to free, accessible fitness and improve wellness for the neighbors of Grand Rapids,” said Praveen Thadani, president of Priority Health.

