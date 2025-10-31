New details emerge in Grand Rapids woman's death, ruled manslaughter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 60-year-old woman whose death was initially thought to be accidental but has now been ruled a homicide.

Justin Leys, 43, was arrested and charged Thursday in the death of Kristine Haddad.

FOX 17

Medical first responders were called to a home on Alfred Avenue on the city's northeast side on Oct. 13, where they found Haddad with a head injury.

According to court records, she was also paralyzed and couldn't breathe.

EMTs were able to establish a pulse and rushed her to the hospital. Two days later, she had no brain activity, and her family ended life support on Oct. 15.

New details emerge in Grand Rapids woman's death, now ruled manslaughter

An autopsy by the Kent County Medical Examiner found that Haddad was likely shoved into the corner of a wall with such force that it broke her back.

Detectives worked the case for roughly two weeks before arresting Leys.

Police Chief Eric Winstrom said Leys originally claimed Haddad had fallen, but witnesses told officers the two were arguing moments before Leys allegedly assaulted Haddad.

“Very tragic story we wished we would have been involved earlier. But we are glad that we were able to bring some measure of answers and justice for the family,” Winstrom added.

Leys is being held without bond pending future court hearings. If convicted, he could spend up to 15 years in prison.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube