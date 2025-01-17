New Corewell Health clinic opens in Boston Square Neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health’s Center for Wellness is now open for business in the Boston Square Neighborhood!

FOX 17 had a crew at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to hear about how the new facility will allow Corewell Health to bring healthcare and other services to more people in the area.

We’re told the building includes six examination rooms — and one more for other procedures — with a complete care team to run them.

Primary care is offered to people of all ages and genders, and a pantry will offer food and clothing for patients who need them.

One speaker says she was born and raised in the neighborhood, adding she will serve as a primary care nurse at the facility.

"It's not just a new building or a new role for me. It's an opportunity for me to make a difference in a place that I've called home and a place that's helped raise me and nurture me," says Quiana Scott-Ruffin. “I know what it's like, and I never wanted to be that type of person that just did not listen. So even if a person just comes in to want to talk, I got you, we got you, and that's what we are here for."

The new Center for Wellness can be found at 1534 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, Suite 1. Other services include women’s health, lifestyle programs, free health classes, one-to-one patient help, a Narcan vending machine, a financial counselor and more.

