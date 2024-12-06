New body cam video of GR officer-involved shooting released

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 received new body cam video from a case in which police say a man aimed a gun-shaped object at officers before he was shot and killed outside Trinity Health in Grand Rapids last month.

We received the video Thursday night after a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. It depicts an officer from the Grand Rapids Police Department firing at 38-year-old Henry Wymer seconds after approaching the scene. Wymer later passed away.

Watch the incident play out in the video player above. We stopped the video a moment prior to shots being fired.

Police released other clips of the encounter before. In them, officers can be heard instructing the man several times to drop what he was holding.

The chief previously stated his officers had contact with Wymer in the past in an attempt to offer mental health services, adding it appears he tried to end his life.

The officers were placed on administrative leave per department protocol.

