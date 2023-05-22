'Never Forget': Art contest honors Holocaust survivors, helps students understand history

According to family lore, Henry Pestka, a young man from Poland during World War II kept himself alive in the concentration camps by convincing guards he was an accomplished painter, eventually escaping and immigrating to Grand Rapids in 1946.

Now, his family uses art to honors Henry and the horrific memory of history.

Recently, Steve and Linda Pestka were instrumental to the installation of the sculpture “Ways to Say Goodbye” which now stands in the Frederick Meijer Gardens as a memorial to their father and to the millions of people who died in the Holocaust.

Henry’s story continues to inspire. On Wednesday, the West Michigan Holocaust Partnership held the awards ceremony for the inaugural “Henry Pestka Art and Poetry Competition” at the Frederick Meijer Gardens.

Dozens of local students submitted artwork, hailing from six West Michigan school districts. Each student was asked to spend at least six hours learning about the Holocaust, visiting the West Michigan Holocaust website and researching the life of Henry Pestka.

Students were then prompted to create poems or drawings based on the theme "Never Forget."

Nicole Katzman, who’s the executive director of the Jewish Federation of Grand Rapids, says one entry stood out to her for a very reason.

“This student had not only thought about the Holocaust, but also thought about how it affects her life and her interactions with people who are different,” Katzman said.

The Henry Pestka Art and Poetry Competition is no ordinary art contest. It’s an invitation “to process and reflect on the concepts they have learned through writing or art," according to the competition's website.

Katzman says it’s critical to keep encouraging kids to learn about the Holocaust, especially considering a recent rise in antisemitism.

The Anti-Defamation League says the United States experienced a 36% increase in antisemitic incidents between 2021-2022. Katzman hopes to change that by teaching with empathy and compassion.

“We’re breaking down these barriers and teaching the next generation, which we call in Hebrew as led door-by-door, from generation-to-generation,” she says. “And when we teach about genocide, about the atrocities that took place during the Holocaust, we are making a difference in the world.”

The submissions are displayed at Frederick Meijer Gardens for the next month and can also be viewed on the competition’s website.

