Neland Avenue, Christian Reformed Church await Synod's decisions on sexuality

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An elder at Neland Avenue Christian Reformed Church (CRC) shared their testimony during a meeting with the denomination last fall: "I hold a traditional view of marriage," they said, mentioning their spouse and others in the congregation who thought differently than them.

"So why am I still here? Fundamentally, it’s because of our bonds of fellowship together," the elder said. "We’re a faith family together. I’m still at Neland because I continue to be made welcome."

For years, the Grand Rapids church has made it its mission to "be a community of hope where all will experience and extend the deep welcome of Christ," including an emphasis on fellowship with the LGBTQ+ community. But its manner of ministry faces an uncertain future within the Christian Reformed Church, as the denomination meets June 9-16 for Synod 2023.

Last spring, on the campus of Calvin University, the annual gathering of the CRC codified same sex relationships as sinful. While it has officially believed homosexual sex to be against the will of God since 1973, the 2022 vote elevated it to a "confessional" status, meaning those who disagree are in direct conflict with the church and could be disciplined.

READ MORE: How the Christian Reformed Church's decision on homosexuality affects Calvin students, staff

The decision had a denominational domino effect and required Neland Avenue to "immediately rescind its decision to ordain" a deacon in a same-sex marriage, per the Agenda for Synod 2023. Thus, Synod created an in loco committee to "oversee [Neland’s] compliance" with the mandate.

FOX 17

On the first Sunday after Synod 2022, Neland Avenue held a service for lament, singing "O Lord, Hear My Prayer." In a letter to the in loco committee, the church said the liturgy affirmed "God's call and direction for our congregation."

Then, later that month, Neland's council unanimously voted to refuse Synod's request for the deacon’s removal and decided to appeal to Synod 2023.

"We at Neland don’t all agree on the same-sex issues raised by the Human Sexuality Report (HSR)," the church wrote to the committee. "But we do agree on paying attention to the call of the Holy Spirit and the fact that this issue is not a salvation matter that should shatter churches or denominations."

Notably, Neland says it does not have a "position" on same-sex relationships, but has tried to create "generous spaciousness” for LGBTQ+ people through scripture studies and testimonies. "There's a place for you at Neland," is a common refrain seen on the church's website.

FOX 17

In the late summer and into the fall, members of Neland's council met with the in loco committee, discussing belief: "We prayed together and spoke together. There were tears and some laughter. We were together as brothers and sisters in Christ," the committee wrote to Classis Grand Rapids East, a body of regional CRC congregations of which Neland is a member.

When the council communicated its intention to appeal, the decision was characterized by the committee as conflicting with the denomination: "We believe that the actions of Neland Avenue CRC have disrespected and disregarded the deliberation and decisions of our corporate body."

During these meetings, both the in loco committee and Neland Avenue also highlighted "heightened polarization" in the CRC—mourning "echo chambers" and "'winner take all' mantras of current American church, civic, and political life."

In its appeal, Neland continued in this messaging: "The council expresses its sorrow that its decision to ordain a deacon in a same-sex marriage has caused consternation and pain for many in the CRC." But it maintained that "God himself" called the deacon— appointed in 2020 —to serve at the church, asserting its right to choose its own elders and make its own decisions on the topic of sexual sin.

In January, the in loco committee submitted its report on Neland to Classis Grand Rapids East, asking it to hold the church accountable to the denomination. The classis did not act, though, deferring any disciplinary measures until after the church’s appeal was heard by Synod 2023.

"We were disappointed that they did not approve our recommendations," the committee wrote, saying Classis GRE “disrespected” the CRC.

In its summary report, the committee speaks of Neland and Classis GRE as "important parts of the denomination," recognizing their study of the Word and faithfulness to their "unique" congregational identities. Through references to the Human Sexuality Report—recommended by Synod 2022—it also states, "the [CRC] has not provided intimate community for people attracted to the same sex... while ignoring premarital sex, pornography use, and adultery throughout the church."

Still, the committee maintains the church and classis entered “uncharted territory,” when they refused correction: "There is a growing collective failure to dialogue through the deliberative processes we have covenanted to in the Church Order," it said.

Now, the denomination turns to Synod for potentially more "uncharted territory." If Neland does not remove its deacon from office, it could be disciplined by or disaffiliated from the Christian Reformed Church. If its appeal is accepted, other churches could leave the CRC.

FOX 17

But there's more than one decision being made this month, with dozens of overtures asking Synod to reverse, revise, or reaffirm its decision to recognize same-sex sin as confessional.

There’s a petition from Classis Grand Rapids East, asking the CRC to “prevent and reduce harm to LGBTQ+ persons” and another from Fourteenth Street CRC in Holland to redefine “unchastity.” There’s also a request from Classis Georgetown for Neland to comply with Synod or face discipline— among other, similar asks.

In its first communication to the in loco committee, Neland Avenue said it did not want to leave the denomination. If it did, it would not do so voluntarily: "We love the CRC and have been a faithful, productive, and generous member for 106 years. It is excruciating when a church must choose between its biblical convictions— confirmed by the Holy Spirit in our local church— and denominational loyalty."

Agenda for Synod 2023 by WXMI on Scribd