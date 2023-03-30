Nationwide opera competition comes to a close - Final round live in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ten finalists from around the country will sing their hearts out this weekend in Grand Rapids.

Opera Grand Rapids is hosting the 19th annual VanderLaan Prize— an opportunity for college-level voice students to get feedback from acclaimed opera artists, hone their craft, and connect with other vocalists.

Did we mention the competition for cash prizes? First place takes home $10K while 2nd- and 3rd-place finalists will get $5K and $2,500 respectively. An audience choice prize of $1,000 is up for grabs and all 10 finalists will be in consideration for future Opera Grand Rapids productions.

Not a singer? Come see the final-round concert at Betty VanAndel Opera Center on Saturday, April 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.