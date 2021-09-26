My Michigan Beach tips for fall travel, hosting Fall Color Giveaway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fall is officially here, and fall colors are on the way! As more people travel around the Mitten to see the beauty of the fall trees, My Michigan Beach is giving out fall travel tips, and looking for people to share their favorite fall travel places.

They're asking for viewers to share their favorite spots in Michigan for "Fall Color Viewing." There is a prize of a $150 gift card to the My Michigan Beach store.

Jill Halpin, Chief Beach Officer for My Michigan Beach, says they've seen a record number of travelers seeking information on fall travel around the state, almost a 200% increase from last year. She also says that people have been looking into fall travel earlier, as early as July.

You can learn more about fall travel in Michigan and the giveaway on My Michigan Beach's website here.