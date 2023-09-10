Murals unveiled in Grand Rapids giving buildings a facelift while uplifting the community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new work of art was unveiled in Grand Rapids to not only give buildings a facelift but also to uplift the community.

“One of the reasons why art is so, so important is because art tells stories…that people can understand,” G Foster, a founding member of The Diatribe, said.

A vibrant mural was on full display Saturday on the city’s southeast side— right outside of Ebenezer Bakery Market & Restaurant on Division.

It’s part of an anti-racist art project The Diatribe is spearheading.

“When we first started, we did the first blind, deaf-friendly ArtPrize exhibit,” Foster explained. “And now, we have 17 murals all over the city and we’ve done it with predominantly Black and Brown businesses.”

Natalie Tavarez is the talented artist behind this latest mural.

“I was scared. I was super scared, very intimidated,” she confessed. “This area is very densely Hispanic-populated…I know it invites everyone that comes from [a] Hispanic background to just feel a little bit more at home.”

The art piece is called Old Guatemala, a reflection of what its capital city used to look like. The owners of the building are also from Guatemala.

“The base of the art is always community and how the community can see themselves in the art, and so it was a picture reminiscent of the history and the Guatemalan culture,” said Candy Isabel with the 49507 Project.

On Friday, another mural was painted at Life Quest Urban Outreach called Sacred Bond. Isabel describes it as showing a bond between a black son and his black father over basketball. The artwork is a reflection of the people who live in those communities. Not only giving buildings a much needed face lift, but also inspiring everyone who drives or walks by.

“Things that will show them that they belong here, that this neighborhood is theirs, and they can actually achieve the things that they want to achieve,” said Isabel.

The unveiling also included bounce houses, free food and free haircuts. if you’d like to donate or learn more visit www.diatribe.org/support

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube