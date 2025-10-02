Mum's The Word: Michigan's largest Chrysanthemum display at Frederik Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mum's the word at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park this October with the return of Michigan's largest display of chrysanthemums, alongside expanded seasonal plantings.

On view October 1st through October 31, this is the 27th year the gardens have hosted this display.

“Each season carries its own wonder, but autumn feels like a cherished farewell before winter’s solitude and why we especially love celebrating this fleeting time of year at Meijer Gardens,” said Wendy Overbeck Dunham, Director of Horticulture at Meijer Gardens, in a press release. “The colors may soften from summer’s vivid display, yet their beauty runs just as deep as you will see by our floral displays – inviting us to linger a little longer outdoors, wrapped in the promise of the holidays ahead.”

Checking out 'Mums at Meijer Garden' is included in a general admission ticket:



Members: Free

Adults (14-64): $22

Seniors (65+): $17

Children (3-13): $11

Children (2 and younger): Free



In addition to the seasonal flowers, guests will be treated to pumpkins and gourds grown in partnership with Michigan farmers.

Also on Tuesday evenings in October you can experience Autumn Nights at Meijer Gardens which extends hours at the gardens until 9:00 pm.

This family-friendly event will showcase live music and entertainment at the amphitheater and Michigan Farm Garden, including children's programming, artist-carved pumpkins, seasonal refreshment, and more.

Live Music in the Amphitheater and Michigan’s Farm Garden

Enjoy stripped-down local music, seasonal snacks, adult beverages and hot cider every Tuesday evening in October during Autumn Nights.

Oct. 7 | Pretoria (Amphitheater) - The Adler and Akansiima Jazz Duo (Farmhouse)

Oct. 14 | Kanin Wren (Amphitheater) - Caitlin Cusack (Farmhouse)

Oct.21 | Eric Engblade Band (Amphitheater) - Selkie (Farmhouse)

Oct. 28 | Charlie Millard Band (Amphitheater) - Phil Stancil & Friends (Farmhouse)

