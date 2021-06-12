Multiple shootings & shots fired around Grand Rapids overnight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating multiple shootings and gunshots fired around the city early Saturday morning.

The first incident occurred just after 1 a.m. Saturday, when the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a report of somebody shot in the 3000 block of Marshall Avenue SE. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found numerous people fleeing a party. Officers located two women who had suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

Both were transported to a local hospital.

Then just before 4 a.m. Saturday, officers on patrol heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of Sixth Street Park in the 700 block of Monroe Avenue NW. Upon arriving at the scene, officers observed numerous vehicles fleeing the park and numerous shell casings in the parking lot. Three shooting victims, all men, then arrived at various local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

One was hospitalized in serious condition while two were non-life-threatening.

Investigators located more than 50 shell casings from various types of firearms, including handguns and rifles, at the scene.

The investigation also found that an errant bullet fired at the scene entered the window of an unoccupied room in a nearby hotel, where nobody was injured.

Then at about 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Franklin Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition Saturday.

Investigators are asking anybody with any information or video concerning any of these shootings to contact GRPD or Silent Observer.

In addition to those three incidents, officers also responded to the following reports of shots fired with no victims hit:

1300 block of Blossom Street SE

900 block of Sheridan Avenue SE

400 block of Lake Drive SE

800 block of Neland Avenue SE

1000 block of Norwich Avenue SW

No suspect information is available for any of these incidents.

“With as many people as were involved, or nearby, all of these incidents, someone knows something," said Police Chief Eric Payne. "Someone saw something. Someone recorded something. I’m reaching out to the parents, the grandparents, the ones in these young people’s lives who know what’s happening. Work with me to keep everyone in Grand Rapids safe.”

Investigators with the GRPD Major Case Team are asking anybody with any information to contact detectives directly at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com].

Video of any of these incidents may be shared with investigators at GRPDinfo@grcity.us or on the department’s social media pages.