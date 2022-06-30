Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Multiple injuries reported in SE Grand Rapids stabbing

GRPD Cruiser 07252021
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX `17
GRPD Cruiser 07252021
Posted at 11:20 AM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 11:20:38-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person sustained multiple injuries in a stabbing incident on Grand Rapids’ southeast side early Thursday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the stabbing took place after a domestic incident near La Grave Avenue and Wealthy Street.

Police say the victim ran away to a gas station near Wealthy and Division streets after the stabbing occurred.

We’re told the victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for stab wounds on the arm and leg. GRPD says the victim was stable at last check.

The suspect is currently at large. The incident remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge regarding the stabbing are encouraged to connect with police or Silent Observer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News