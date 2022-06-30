Multiple injuries reported in SE Grand Rapids stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A person sustained multiple injuries in a stabbing incident on Grand Rapids’ southeast side early Thursday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the stabbing took place after a domestic incident near La Grave Avenue and Wealthy Street.

Police say the victim ran away to a gas station near Wealthy and Division streets after the stabbing occurred.

We’re told the victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for stab wounds on the arm and leg. GRPD says the victim was stable at last check.

The suspect is currently at large. The incident remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge regarding the stabbing are encouraged to connect with police or Silent Observer.

