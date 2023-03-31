MSP: one dead in Grand Rapids highway crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are currently on the scene of a crash near downtown Grand Rapids Thursday night. One person was killed.

Troopers say the crash happened on northbound US-131 near the Wealthy Street exit.

The driver of a disabled vehicle tried to walk across the highway and was struck by another vehicle, coming north.

The person did not survive.

While troopers did not reveal the exact time the crash happened, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced a closure at the Wealthy Street exit just after 10:00 p.m.

The highway is shut down as authorities investigate.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube