GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At least one person is dead after a semi crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids Monday night.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes before 10:20 p.m. near Leonard Street, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told one lane is open but motorists are advised to travel along a different route.

The crash remains under investigation.

