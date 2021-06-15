Movies in the Park returns to Grand Rapids parks this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is bringing back Movies in the Park to five neighborhood parks this summer.

Residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and snack to the free, family-friendly summer series, though alcohol is not allowed.

Moves in the Park is supported by Lake Michigan Credit Union, the Grand Rapids Police Department, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kent County Health Department, Aligned Planning, Spectrum Health Healthier Communities, the Community Media Center and the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department.

Community partners will provide yard games, music, dance, entertainment and other recreational activities for all ages starting at 7 p.m.

Movies begin at 9 p.m.