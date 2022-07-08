Watch Now
MSP: Motorcycle crash in Kent County

kayla penokie
Posted at 9:17 PM, Jul 07, 2022
ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A vehicle incident happened Thursday evening at the intersection of Northland Dr. and 14 Mile Road.

FOX 17 was on scene and confirmed that one car and one motorcycle were involved.

The intersection was partially closed while police cleared the scene, allowing only a limited number of vehicles to pass. The intersection is now fully open.

It is still unknown whether injuries occurred. The Michigan State Police is currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew on scene and will be updating as information becomes readily available.

