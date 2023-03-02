Mother-daughter duo donate 150 backpacks to people struggling with homelessness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan mother-daughter duo is doing what it can to help people struggling with homelessness.

Cassandra Marquardt and her mom, Lani, stood in front of Degage in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday, handing out backpacks to those in need.

FOX 17

Each bag is filled with a hat, gloves, socks, a toothbrush, toothpaste, a bible, shampoo, conditioner, bodywash, lotion, deodorant and a washcloth.

FOX 17

“I have friends and family who will donate every year,” Cassandra explained. “My church will help donate. We also have cash donations that people give, and I have different companies that will sell me things at cost.”

Additionally, the women brought coffee, bagels and blankets to give away with the bags.

They say it all started with Lani’s mom, Phyllis.

“We would always talk about, ‘What would you do if you won a million dollars?’” Cassandra told FOX 17. “And her response was always the same: ‘I’d get bibles and backpacks for the homeless.’”

FOX 17

Cassandra started the program with her mother after Phyllis passed away. They call it “Gram’s Homeless Project” and do it in Phyllis’ honor.

“Every year on her birthday we give out all of this stuff in memory of her, just to make her dream come true,” Cassandra added.

2023 marks the ninth year of their efforts to give back. Each year, they give away 150 backpacks.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube