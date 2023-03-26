More than 1,000 people shop collectibles at Grand Rapids Toy Show

WYOMING, Mich. — People from all over the state went to the annual Grand Rapids Toy and Collectible Show Saturday to check out some of the rarest games, dolls and superhero memorabilia one could find.

That includes Tim Zerfas, who told FOX 17 he found just what he was looking for.

“It’s something fun to do as long as you don’t get too expensive, spending too much money on some of the stuff,” he said.

Zerfas says he started collecting Star Wars and Transformers keepsakes a few years ago after someone told him about the toy and collectible show.

Jerry Dorer, a promoter for this event, told FOX 17 more than 1,000 people attended Saturday’s show.

“Even with the rain…we had a line outside,” Dorer added. “You’re gonna find everything here at the Grand Rapids Toy Show. Anything from Pez to lunch pails to diecast, the Star Wars stuff to comics, action figures…you name it, it’s going to be here somewhere.”

For vendor Valorie Sheler, it’s a way to make some extra cash.

“I am now retired, so I go. This is my retirement check. These are my bills, so now it’s turning into a fulltime job and I love it because I get to go places,” she said. “This is my first time here and I like it. I mean, it’s amazing. Just stuff that I haven’t seen before and so I’ll definitely be back next year.”

The Grand Rapids Toy and Collectible Show plans to host another event in December.

For more information, head to the Grand Rapids Toy Show’s website or Facebook page.

