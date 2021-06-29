Monster Jam returning to Van Andel Arena this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Monster Jam is returning to Grand Rapids this fall at Van Andel Arena.

The high-octane event will take place Friday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 10 at full capacity, according to a news release Tuesday.

It’ll be Monster Jam’s first Michigan stop since the pandemic put a pause on live events.

Monster Jam features “the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement.”

Tickets are now on sale to the public for $15 on Ticketmaster.

Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer here.

All tickets sold for previously scheduled Monster Jam events for March 2020 or March 2021 in Grand Rapids will be honored.

Ticketmaster will contact ticketholders with more information.

Face masks will strongly be encouraged, especially for those not vaccinated against COVID-19.

In addition, the Monster Jam Pit Party will return to Grand Rapids on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, allowing guests to see the massive trucks up close, watch live pre-race interviews and participate in Q&As with the drivers, get pre-signed autograph cards, take photos and other family-friendly fun.

Fans will be able to watch Monster Jam athletes tear up the dirt in 12,000-pound trucks going head-to-head for points in freestyle, the skills challenge and racing competitions.

The truck lineup will feature fan favorites like “Grave Digger,” the “Megalodon” and the “Great Clips Mohawk Warrior.”