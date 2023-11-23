Watch Now
Mom of 11-year-old handcuffed at gunpoint sues city of Grand Rapids

Posted at 11:57 AM, Nov 23, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The mother of an 11-year-old girl who was handcuffed at gunpoint has filed a lawsuit against the city of Grand Rapids, as well as police officers associated with the incident, including former Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky.

Officers detained Honestie Hodges and placed her inside a police cruiser on Dec. 6, 2017 while searching for a domestic violence suspect who reportedly did not match the girl’s description.

GRPD later adopted the “Honestie Policy,” a training protocol that teaches officers how to interact with minors, following a recommendation by Commissioner Joseph Jones.

Honestie passed away in 2020 after a battle with COVID-19.

Whitney Hodges, Honestie's mother, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

The lawsuit alleges officers used excessive force and conducted an unreasonable search and seizure in violation of the Fourth Amendment. It also says the city and Chief Rahinsky failed to properly train department employees on use of force involving children.

Whitney is now asking an excess of $75,000 in damages for the 2017 incident.

