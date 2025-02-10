Mom faces child abuse charge after 18-month-old suffocates in parked car

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A mother has been charged for the death of her 18-month-old toddler in Grand Rapids during the fall.

Juliet Magdelena was only 18 months old when she suffocated inside a parked pickup truck outside a grocery store near Hall Street and Division Avenue on Oct. 9, according to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office. She and three other small children were in the car at the time. Only one was in a car seat.

We’re told the suspect, 27-year-old Angelica Linda Arechiga, told investigators she had gone into the store to buy food for her husband. She came back minutes later to find her daughter unresponsive. The child was reportedly asphyxiated after her head was caught between the door and the driver’s seat.

Arechiga was charged last week with leaving a child in a vehicle causing death, prosecutors say. If convicted, she faces up to 15 years behind bars.

