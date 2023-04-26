Mock casualty training simulation to be held in Grand Rapids Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A mock casualty training procedure is scheduled to take place in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon.

Life EMS says the simulation will be held from 3–4 p.m. in the parking lot of their training center at 1050 Fuller Ave.

We’re told the event will simulate a car accident with injuries, conducted for the purpose of training licensed paramedics.

“It’s another way we try to provide the highest caliber of education and readiness for all of our new paramedics,” says Field Education Coordinator Patrick Cooney Davis. “We’re providing some extra steps to help bridge the gap from textbook to real-life applications.”

Life EMS

Kent County EMS Assistant Director Lindsey Rauch, M.D., is expected to attend.

