Mobile health van will deliver care to unhoused people in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids nonprofit is bridging healthcare access to more people experiencing homelessness.

Catherine’s Health Center plans to debut a mobile health van this summer.

The van’s services will include primary healthcare, preventative screenings, treatment for substance use disorder and mental health support.

The van is still being outfitted with the tools it needs to succeed in its mission.

Catherine's Health Center

Catherine’s Health Center is drafting a route schedule outlining the stops the van will make throughout the city. They hope the van will be ready before June.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube