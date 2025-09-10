MLK Park Lodge nears 2026 opening as parks department announces new programs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Martin Luther King Park pool closed for the season, but soon, neighbors, we’ll have another place to enjoy.

As the MLK Park Lodge takes shape, the parks department announced on Tuesday some programs that you can expect.

As a kid, Dervin Figuereo knew about the MLK Lodge from the outside.

“Folks weren't able to step inside of the lodge for a long time when I was growing up,” Figuereo said. “I would play in the park. There were football leagues that were happening there that I was a part of.”

Now grown up, Figuereo, a Grand Rapids Community Engagement Specialist, has played a role in shaping this lodge into what it will become.

“We're just excited to offer this opportunity to all these neighbors and really the entire city,” Figuereo said.

Figuereo shared some photos of what it looks like now from the inside. I’m told they'll have a full-size basketball court.

“It's NBA size that will have an NBA three-point line as well, and six hoops around it as well,” Figuereo said.

Here's more of what will be included:



Gym, open daily, free to residents who live in GR, according to the city.

Youth Instructional Classes (registration required)

Teen After School Program (Free to residents 13-17)

Open Pickleball (Weekdays, free to residents)

Summer Day Camp (June through August, free to residents)

Adult Fitness classes - Zumba, yoga, strength (registration required)

50+ Programming (free to residents)

GR Parks Interim Director Laura Cleypool adds that this is a once-in-a-generation investment in GR.

“It is a full amenity Community Center, which we're hoping will be transformational to the neighborhood and to the extended community,” Cleypool said.

The city purchased MLK Park back in 1911. Then, in 1919, the Parks Commission added the lodge and swimming pool. The previous building stood tall for more than 100 years.

The city has invested $19.7 million in this new facility, which is approximately 15,000 square feet in size.

Here's how the funds break down:

- $1,050,000 - City Capital

- $1,200,000 - Parks Millage

- $1,000,000 - Third Ward Equity Fund

- $6,000,000 - Michigan Economic Development Corporation Grant

- $10,500,000 - City American Rescue Plan Act

$19,750,000 - TOTAL FUNDING & PROJECT COST

Figuereo adds he can't wait for the doors to open.

“I’m definitely gonna be playing a lot of hoops there if I'm able to, outside of working hours, of course,” Figuereo said.

The lodge is set to open in February 2026.

