Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Missing endangered man last seen in Grand Rapids

Attachment 3 - Social Media Image.PNG
Michigan State Police
Allyn E Sly
Attachment 3 - Social Media Image.PNG
Posted at 10:39 PM, Oct 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-01 22:39:22-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An endangered missing advisory has been issued for a man who was last seen in Grand Rapids on Sunday. He is 33-year-old Allyn E Sly.

According to Michigan State Police, Sly was last seen on I-196 at about 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Sly.PNG
Allyn E Sly

Sly is 6’1’’ tall and weighs 155 pounds. He is Caucasian and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a polo shirt and khaki pants. He is known to suffer from mental disabilities, and has cognitive impairment, however highly functioning.

Attachment 2 - Vehicle Image.PNG
Sly's vehicle

He was driving a 2018 Red Ford Sedan bearing Illinois registration #CS32480.

Sly reportedly became lost in a rural area of Douglas County, Illinois, and was communicating with his father, when his cell phone died.

Since that time, Sly’s vehicle has been located in various areas of Illinois, Indiana, and now Michigan through license plate photography technology.

Anyone with information on Sly’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (Illinois) at 217-253-2913.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book