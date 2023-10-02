Missing endangered man last seen in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An endangered missing advisory has been issued for a man who was last seen in Grand Rapids on Sunday. He is 33-year-old Allyn E Sly.

According to Michigan State Police, Sly was last seen on I-196 at about 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Michigan State Police Allyn E Sly

Sly is 6’1’’ tall and weighs 155 pounds. He is Caucasian and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a polo shirt and khaki pants. He is known to suffer from mental disabilities, and has cognitive impairment, however highly functioning.

Michigan State Police Sly's vehicle

He was driving a 2018 Red Ford Sedan bearing Illinois registration #CS32480.

Sly reportedly became lost in a rural area of Douglas County, Illinois, and was communicating with his father, when his cell phone died.

Since that time, Sly’s vehicle has been located in various areas of Illinois, Indiana, and now Michigan through license plate photography technology.

Anyone with information on Sly’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (Illinois) at 217-253-2913.

