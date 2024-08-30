Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

4-year-old with autism found after going missing for 1 hour

GRPD cruiser 03312024
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
GRPD cruiser 03312024
Posted
and last updated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Just minutes after Grand Rapids police issued an alert for a missing child, the 4-year-old was found safe.

The boy, who is autistic and non-verbal according to Grand Rapids Police, went missing from his home on North Park Street NE , just a block from the Grand River, around 4 p.m.

At the time of his disappearance, he was only wearing blue underwear.

Minutes after the police department issued an alert, the boy was found unharmed just before 5 p.m. Police thanked everyone who helped get the word out about the situation.

600 N Park St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB Promo Sidebar

Give A Book