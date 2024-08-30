4-year-old with autism found after going missing for 1 hour

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Just minutes after Grand Rapids police issued an alert for a missing child, the 4-year-old was found safe.

The boy, who is autistic and non-verbal according to Grand Rapids Police, went missing from his home on North Park Street NE , just a block from the Grand River, around 4 p.m.

At the time of his disappearance, he was only wearing blue underwear.

Minutes after the police department issued an alert, the boy was found unharmed just before 5 p.m. Police thanked everyone who helped get the word out about the situation.

600 N Park St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

