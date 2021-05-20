Watch
Michigan Veteran Homes to raise flag in Grand Rapids

Posted at 9:02 AM, May 20, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Veteran Homes – a branch of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs – will raise their two-story flag Thursday morning in support of service members.

It will be done at 10 a.m. at 3000 Monroe Ave. NE in Grand Rapids, according to a news release.

“This flag speaks to our Home’s patriotism, support of our military service members and veterans and our allegiance to state and country,” said Bruce Kalish, chaplain of the Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids.

The 30 by 50-foot flag, which can be seen from Riverside Park and Monroe Avenue NE, will hang between two trees on the grounds of the Home adjacent to the display of service flags.

The flag has been raised every year for more than 20 years now.

The ceremony will include a posting of the colors and three-volley salute led by the Kent County Veteran’s Honor Guard and an invocation and benediction led by Kalish.

Staff and members in attendance will sing the “Star Spangled Banner” as the flag is raised.

