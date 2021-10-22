Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission hosting public hearing in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — People in Grand Rapids have a chance to help shape the state's political boundaries for the next decade.

Members of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will be at DeVos Place Friday afternoon for their third public hearing on the proposed legislative district maps.

The hearing starts at 1 p.m.

Other hearings this week were in Detroit and in Lansing.

One message heard at both hearings is people are worried the new maps will hurt minority representation in multiple areas of the state.

Once approved, the maps will be used in elections for the next 10 years.

You can watch Friday’s redistricting meeting on the FOX 17 website, app or Facebook page at 1 p.m.