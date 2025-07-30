Meow! A cat film festival is coming to Wealthy Theatre this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cat videos, a timeless corner of the internet, are coming to Wealthy Theatre this weekend.

Whether you like the ones with cute cats, contortionist cats, or the one where the cat forgets he has free will and doesn't have to repeatedly be spooked by the noisy printer, there's probably a viral video for everyone at CatVideoFest 2025.

The film festival compiles the latest and best cat videos and screens them at local theaters across the country, partnering with nearby cat-focused charities and animal shelters.

At Wealthy Theatre this weekend, a portion of ticket proceeds will be donated to Second Chance Cats of West Michigan.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for Community Media Club and Wealth Theatre members.

To buy tickets, click here.

What you need to know:



CatVideoFest 2025

Wealthy Theatre

Sunday, August 3

Doors at 1:00 p.m.

Movie at 2:00 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube