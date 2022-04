GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan has launched a new “Be Together” campaign.

The organization hopes to raise $2 million in order to relocate to a new headquarters and further expand its Be Nice initiative, Co-Chairman Jeff Elhart confirmed with FOX 17.

We’re told the new headquarters would be located at the Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports and Inclusion Center.

Click here to donate.

