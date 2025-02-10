Mel Trotter to celebrate 125th anniversary with Donation Drop-off Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries has been helping the unhoused people in and around Grand Rapids for 125 years and they intend to celebrate that milestone the only way they know how: helping the unhoused people in and around Grand Rapids.

Here's where you come in—

The big day is February 24 and, instead of a birthday party, they're hosting a Donation Drop-Off Day.

Instead of treats and cake, they'd like donations of hygiene items.

Instead of presents, they'd like clothing and shoes— not for themselves; for the people they serve.

Items Needed

Men’s T-Shirts: Sizes S-3XL

Underwear, Men, Women, Children: All Sizes

Individually Wrapped Toothbrushes for Adults

Antiperspirant Deodorant

Tennis Shoes, Sizes 9-14

Twin Sheets

Shaving Cream & Razors

If you'd like to help, bring items to their front door at 225 Commerce Ave SW in Grand Rapids from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Staff and volunteers will help you unload.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube